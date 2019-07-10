According to a statement issued by the family of Disney star Cameron Boyce, epilepsy was a factor in the 20-year-old’s sudden tragic death.
“[His] tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy,” the family statement read.
“We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time and continue to ask for privacy.”
The news came after it was revealed that Boyce’s official cause of death had yet to be determined following an autopsy that was performed on Monday.
Boyce was “found unresponsive in his home” on Saturday afternoon and pronounced dead on the scene after authorities were called, the coroner confirmed.
“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights,” The family said regarding Boyce’s passing. “But his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”
Sources: People.com, France 24, Instagram.com
