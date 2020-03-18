The daughter of Eric B, from the iconic hip-hop group Eric B and Rakim, has died after a traffic accident in Connecticut.
Erica Supreme Barrier, 28, was critically injured after an 18-wheeler truck rolled over onto her vehicle in Hartford, Conn. early Sunday morning.
According to urban entertainment news veteran Jamie Foster Brown, According to Brown, Barrier succumbed to her injuries on Monday night. Brown posted a statement from Eric B.’s publicist on the social media channels for her “Real Sister2Sister 2.0” platform.
“Please keep the family in your prayers as we prepare to lay Erica to rest,” the statement read.
Sources: Sister2SisterOnline, Instagram, Celebretainment.com, CNN.com
