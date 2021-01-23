The popularity of rapper Erica Banks’ song, “Buss It,” has prompted the viral #BussItChallenge craze on Tik Tok while elevating the Nelly-sampling single to #100 on Billboard’s Top 100 chart for the first time. Upon learning the news, the Dallas area rapper posted on Instagram, “Soooo happy…my first official @billboard entry! Thank y’all so much for supporting my record (heart emoji) @sgtjafoo WE DID IT!” SgtJAFoo is Jeremy Blackwell, a music producer.
Sources: UpRoxx, AllHipHop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.