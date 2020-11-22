erykah badu

Singer Erykah Badu posted to Twitter on Nov. 13 that she tested positive for COVID-19 in one nostril and negative in the other. “Left nostril positive. Right nostril negative. Maybe they need to call Swiss Beats so they can do a versus between them. Funny thing is, Dr. ONLY reported the positive result,” she tweeted. Thankfully, at tweet time, Badu reported no symptoms.

