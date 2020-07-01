Five years ago, singer, model and actress Teyana Taylor famously gave birth to her first child on the bathroom floor with an assist from her husband Iman Shumpert.
After announcing her second pregnancy Taylor said she is planning another home birth, but this time using Erykah Badu as her midwife.
“I’m considering home birth, and I’m actually going to be doing it with Erykah,” Taylor told Nick Cannon during his Power 106 show on Wednesday (June 24). “Her and Iman are going to deliver my baby. I’m [gonna] have her just sing her verse from ‘Lowkey’ to me to calm my nerves,” Taylor joked.
She noted that she doesn’t want to have the baby in the hospital, assuring, “I’ll make sure it’s not on the toilet or the bathroom floor,” referring to her first child Junie's arrival ahead of the due date.
