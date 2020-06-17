In an interview with The Jasmine Brand, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Eva Marcille announced she is leaving the sow.
“I appreciate the bond of friendship that I have made with several of my cast mates and the strong personal relationships I have with numerous executives and producers at the Bravo and Truly Entertainment companies,” Marcille told the popular celebrity news and gossip blog. “I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided. However, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities.”
She wasn’t specific with respect to what the other opportunities would be, other than her co-hosting gig on the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sources: Instagram.com, Twitter.com, The Jasmine Brand, The Blast, USA Today
“I look forward to serving my community on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and finding ways to be a voice during this transformational time in our country for people of color,” Marcille said.
