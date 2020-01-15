According to the Greenville Online, a hearing has been set for the ongoing dispute between Relentless Church, helmed by Pastor John Gray, and Redemption Church which owns the property where Relentless worships and conducts church operations.
The website says that a hearing has been set for January 31.
“Redemption filed a motion in court this week asking for a judge to issue an order for Relentless to provide its reasons for why it shouldn't be evicted from the property. In the filing, Redemption reiterates its stance that Relentless was operating on a month-to-month lease and that it was given 30-days’ notice to leave the property before Redemption filed Jan. 2 to have Relentless evicted,” the website said.
“Redemption is unable to continue to absorb the mounting debts and past due accounts associated with the Greenville property during Relentless’ tenancy and therefore has no other option but to seek to regain possession of the property sooner rather than later,” attorneys representing Redemption Church reportedly said in a prepared statement after Redemption filed for eviction Jan. 2.
