Last year comedian Kevin Hart's friend JT Jackson was charged with extortion after being accused of threatening to leak Hart's extramarital sex tape.
Jackson has reportedly been cleared in the extortion case.
According to The Blast, the LA District Attorney dropped the extortion charges against Jackson after it was determined that the threat was merely a comment on Kevin's Instagram saying, "Give me $5 million or I'm releasing the tape."
Sources: The Blast, TMZ.com, The Chicago Sun-Times, Good Morning America, Instagram.com
