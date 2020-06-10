Two years ago, R&B singer Faith Evans and music producer Stevie J shocked their fans after running off to Las Vegas to elope. TMZ reported last weekend that Evans was allegedly arrested for attacking Stevie J.
“Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Faith was arrested earlier this week at around 1 a.m. after cops got called to their L.A.-area home,” the celebrity news and gossip site reported. “We’re told Faith and Stevie got into a heated argument, and at some point, it turned violent. Our sources say when cops showed up, they noticed visible marks and scratches on Stevie’s face, they arrested and booked Faith for felony domestic violence. It’s unclear what triggered the argument. Faith bonded out later that day.”
Sources: Instagram.com, Twitter.com, TMZ.com, Variety.com
