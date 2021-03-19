Singer Reggie Warren, one of the original members of the 80s R&B group TROOP (which stands for Total Respect Of Other People), who died March 14 at age 51 at his home in Pasadena, California. Group members included Warren and childhood friends Steve Russell, Allen McNeil, John Harreld and Rodney Benford. A few of their hits include “Spread My Wings,” “All I Do Is Think Of You,” “Mamacita,” “My Heart” and “Still in Love.” Family members said Warren had some health issues and that his death was not believed to be COVID-related.
Actor Yaphet Kotto, who died at age 81 on March 14. Kotto performed on Broadway in “The Great White Hope,” in movies and in television. Some of his best-known work was in the movies “Alien,” “Live and Let Die,” and “Raid on Entebbe.” Kotto’s last and longest role was portraying Al Giardello on “Homicide: Life on the Street.”
