Fantasia announced last year that she was expecting her third child, a baby girl, and her first child with her husband Kendall Taylor. Six months into her pregnancy, she shares that she’s in the hospital after experiencing contractions. The singer posted an update of her current condition to her Instagram Stories. In the first post, she said: “Good morning. We’ve been in the hospital all day...We have to stay in the hospital for a while. My baby girl thinks she’s missing something out here, but she’s got to stay in here a little longer.” She pans the camera on Taylor expressing her gratitude to him during her pregnancy as he laid asleep on the couch. Finally, she shares what prompted her hospital visit in the first place and how she’s been handling it.“My contractions are starting to come down now. My body is just tired, but we’ve got this.” Fantasia has two children from previous relationships, Zion and Dallas; Taylor has a son, Treyshaun from a former relationship.
This week's Hot Sheet sources: TMZ.com, BuzzFeedNews.com, MadameNoire.com, BET.com, TheJasmineBrand.com
*Spelling and grammar as it appeared in the original post.
