According to several outlets, felony domestic violence charges against Faith Evans stemming from an alleged attack against her husband Stevie J. have been dropped.
Several reports say that Stevie J. is refusing to cooperate with the investigation.
Based on Stevie J.’s social media, the pair have reunited since Evans arrest nearly two weeks ago.
He posted a heartfelt birthday message calling her his “best friend” on June 10.
Sources: Instagram.com, Twitter.com, The Jasmine Brand, The Blast, USA Today
