After just over a year of marriage, Fetty Wap (Willie Maxwell) and Leandra Gonzalez agreed to a divorce settlement, signed by a judge on Sept. 4. The pair got married in August 2019 in Toronto. TMZ reports there were no kids and settlement terms are undisclosed. TMZ also reported Gonzalez filed for divorce in March, alleging in legal documents that her husband was a substance abuser and habitual cheater, and also claimed he was physically abusive. Wap denies those claims.
Fetty Wap settles bitter divorce with Leandra Gonzalez
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- SSM Health consolidates services: Changes from St. Charles to Bridgeton and Lake St. Louis
- Black Lives Matter vs. Let Us Play: A tale of two protest movements
- Disrupter in chief Sharonica L. Hardin-Bartley is 2020 Stellar Performer in Education
- Nicki Minaj wins copyright dispute with Tracy Chapman
- Cori Bush Statement on Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision
- Wayman Flynn Smith III, pioneering attorney and business leader, passes at 80
- Kids and COVID - they face a ‘triple whammy’: high crime, racial tension and isolation from the pandemic
- ‘A great warrior, a great leader and politician’ - Remembering Wayman F. Smith III, who passed September 15 at age 80
- MoDOT will close all lanes of I-270 westbound near West Florissant Avenue tonight at 8:30 p.m.
- ‘We will be blind to the pandemic’ - lack of antigen test reporting in states like Missouri alarms infectious disease experts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.