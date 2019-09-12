A Swedish lawyer who briefly represented rapper A$AP Rocky in an assault case was shot Friday morning in Stockholm. Mia Edwall Insulander, the secretary general of the Swedish Bar Association, confirmed to CBS News that the victim is Henrik Olsson Lilja.
A Stockholm police spokeswoman wouldn't confirm the victim's identity to CBS News, but said one person was shot and wounded in a Stockholm apartment complex and a suspect has been arrested.
Insulander said Lilja is alive and in the hospital, but didn’t have further word on his condition
According to reports, the assailant was waiting for Henrik Olssen Lilja outside his apartment then jumped into an SUV and sped off after shooting him in the head and chest.
A senior female lawyer who had previously been banned from speaking to him has reportedly been arrested for orchestrating the shooting and has been charged with attempted murder.
Herik Lilja had been replaced by Slobodan Jovicic early in A$AP's case.
Sources: Twitter.com, The Blast, CBS News
