Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson opened up on her Facebook Watch series, “Peace of Mind with Taraji” with Angela Simmons about the moment she knew it was time to leave an abusive relationship from her past.
Henson said in a clip that sometimes women fall madly in love and figure they can fix a situation later, but for her, the last straw was when she bled.
“It started with the bruises and grabbing, things like that,” she said. “Then once the fist came— I’m missing a piece of my lip to this day — that’s when I knew I had to go.”
When she started talking about her childhood, she explained that abuse was also something she experienced in her younger years.
“I grew up around it, and at the time, I had my son, and I was like, ‘I don’t want my son around this,” she said.
She continued, “You can find yourself in any bad situation in life. Guess who it is up to to get out of it? You. That’s it. If you’re not chained to a wall, and no one has a gun to your head and says, ‘I’m going to shoot you,’ where’s the power? You have the power.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.