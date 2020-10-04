Brandi Maxiell

Prayers are asked for by loved ones of Brandi Maxiell as she battles complications from COVID-19. The former “Basketball Wives LA” star was hospitalized last Thursday. As reported on BET, DJ Duffey, Maxiell’s best friend who also appeared with her on the reality show, posted her photo on Instagram asking for everyone, “Wherever you are right now, just uplift her in prayer please.” BET reported that Maxiell’s sister, Jayde Penn, Maxiell’s sister, spoke to The Shade Room and said, “My sister has been diagnosed with a severe case of COVID-19 and was hospitalized Thursday night after having trouble breathing,” Penn said. “We would like to ask everyone to please keep her in your prayers as she continues to fight through this. We love you all and please stay safe!”

