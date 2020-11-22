Federal authorities have charged a fourth person in connection with the alleged murder-for-hire plot that, in March 2016, claimed the life of Andre Montgomery, grandson of “Sweetie Pie’s” St. Louis soul food restaurant owner Robbie Montgomery, of whom the five-season OWN network reality show was centered around.
According to a Nov. 12 news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Missouri, Travell Anthony Hill is charged with “conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire.” A federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment against James Timothy Norman (the victim’s uncle and alleged mastermind), Terica Taneisha Ellis, Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam and Hill. The release states that Norman, Ellis and Hill are charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and murder-for hire resulting in the death of Montgomery. Norman and Yaghnam are charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and Yaghnam is charged with five counts of aggravated identity theft, all in connection with Montgomery’s murder-for-hire.
Prosecutors claim Montgomery was killed by his uncle to collect on $450,000 in life insurance policies to which Norman was the sole beneficiary. The release states “On March 16, 2016, Hill received a cash payment of $5,000 at the direction of Norman. That same day Hill engaged in recorded phone conversation with an individual in jail and discussed Montgomery’s murder and his payment. On March 18, 2016, Norman contacted the life insurance company in an attempt to collect on the life insurance policy he had obtained on his nephew.”
Sources: Change.org, Justice.gov, NY Daily News, Page Six, The Root, Smart News, TMZ, Twitter, Vibe
