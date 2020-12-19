Hollywood and fans of the “Friday” and “Next Friday” movies mourn the death of Tommy “Tiny” Lister, who played the beloved bully character “Deebo” in the comedy franchise, alongside actors Ice Cube and Chris Tucker. He also played President Lindbergh in “The Fifth Element,” and Zeus in “No Holds Barred.” The 6’5” college shot-putter turned-actor was born blind in one eye, and also had a brief professional tag-team wrestling career.
Lister was found dead in his home in Marina Del Rey, California. He was 62. After having the coronavirus a few months ago, in the days before his death, family members report he was experiencing deteriorating COVID-like symptoms again.
Sources: CNN, Instagram, Smart News, People, The Grio, TMZ, Variet
