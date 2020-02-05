According to Bossip.com, rap star Future’s oldest son has been implicated in a massive gang roundup and is now facing gun charges and major prison time.
The celebrity news and gossip site said Jakobi Wilburn, 17, was arrested late last month on charges including criminal gang activity, criminal trespass and the altered ID of a firearm, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.
The “altered ID of a firearm” charge is because Wilburn was allegedly found in possession of a gun with the serial numbers scratched off. Although he is still a teenager, state law considers 17-year-olds as adults, and if he’s convicted, he faces five to 20 in prison on the gang activity charge alone, according to Georgia statutes.
Wilburn has several co-defendants in the case, but he doesn’t have a new court date yet, court records show, according to Bossip.com
Sources: Instagram, Celebretainment.com, Bossip.com, BET.com, PageSix.com
