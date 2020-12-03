Gabourey Sidibe engaged

Actress Gabourey Sidibe’s andboyfriend Brandon Frankel are engaged. As People reported, the “Empire” and “Precious”star made the announcement on Instagram. “My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever,” Sidibe. “The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist.”
She added, “I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side.”
