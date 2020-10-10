Former “America’s Got Talent” judge Gabrielle Union and NBC reached an “amicable resolution” to her harassment complaint against the show’s producers. A joint statement attributed to Union and NBC as reported by The Root:
“We’ve reached an amicable resolution. NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect.”
In June, Union had filed EEOC complaint, citing, harassment, discrimination and retaliation following her boot from the show in 2019 after one season.
