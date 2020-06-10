Last week NBC announced the conclusion of their investigation into former “America’s Got Talent” host Gabrielle Union’s claims of racial discrimination or sexism and said they found no instances.
This week Union filed a lawsuit against NBC, “America's Got Talent” and its producers for discrimination, retaliation, hostile work environment, unequal pay and emotional distress.
In the suit, Union reportedly claims she was subjected to racist jokes, racist performances, sexual orientation discrimination, and excessive focus on female judges’ appearances, including race-related comments.
NBC has denied the claims and insists Union was not fired, but admits her contract was not renewed.
Union is seeking unspecified damages.
Sources: Instagram.com, Twitter.com, TMZ.com, Variety.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.