The 71-year-old boxing great and electric grill-meister himself, George Foreman, wants to knockout all those shameless memes posted to social media after 36-year-old ex-NBA star Nate Robinson face-planted in a second-round knockout after a right hook from 23-year-old You Tuber Jake Paul. The slam dunk to the canvas that nobody ever wants happened Nov. 28 during their cruiserweight boxing bout inside Staples Center in Los Angeles, an undercard to the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. match. Foreman told TMZ, “[Jake Paul] had too much talent for Nate Robinson. I'd like to get Nate down here for a few weeks and train him and get a rematch.” The heavyweight says he can turn Robinson into a 5- or 6-rounder in no time flat. However, after seeing Robinson get clocked, most folks thinks he should never fight again.
