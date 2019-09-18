Rumors ran rampant that Real Housewives of Potomac co-star Gizelle Bryant and her ex-husband, New Birth Senior Pastor Jamal Bryant, were dating again after they were spotted in the audience of Dave Chapelle’s latest Netflix comedy special.
During the RHOP reunion, she confirmed that they’ve been something of item since last year. She also said that she’s enjoying the fact that he’s “heavily pursuing” her.
The two were married from 2002 to 2009 and share a 14-year-old daughter and 13-year-old twin daughters.
There was speculation earlier this year that the two had reunited. At that time Gizelle denied that the two were dating again during an appearance with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live.”
Sources: TMZ.com, Twitter.com, KMOV.com, The Blast
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.