Tessica Brown is flying from Louisiana to La La Land on Wednesday, Feb. 10 to try and unseal the deal she made on her head by using Gorilla Glue adhesive spray to hold down her tresses. Her nightmarish saga blew up on Tik Tok last week when Brown reached out for help, saying her hair had been glued down for a month and would not move. Multiple washings, home remedies and even a trip to the ER did not fix the sticky situation, although a friend was able to cut off her ponytail.
Los Angeles Magazine reports that Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng believes he can remove the Gorilla Glue. TMZ reports Obeng is doing the procedure for free, using medical-grade glue remover, and the process could take two or three days.
