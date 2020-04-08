Saturday Night Live star and writer Michael Che revealed in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday that his grandmother died after contracting the viral illness.
“Hi. I’m Michael Che, from TV. Last night my grandmother passed away from the coronavirus,” he wrote. “I’m doing ok, considering. I’m obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone. But I’m also happy that she’s not in pain anymore. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy. Basically, the whole gamut of complex feelings everybody else has losing someone very close and special. I’m not unique. But it’s still scary.”
Che then wrote about his frustrations with the coronavirus outbreak, which was officially categorized as a global pandemic in March.
“I don’t know if I’ll lose someone else to this virus. I don’t even know if I’ll be lost to this virus. Who [expletive] know? I shouldn’t curse,” he wrote. “I’m just frustrated, cause there’s so much we still don’t know about it.”
Sources: People.com, Bossip.com, Instagram.com, Page Six.
