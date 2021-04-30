At Sunday’s 93rd Annual Academy Awards, Grammy Award-winning singer H.E.R., singer-songwriter Tiara Thomas and producer Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II collectively won Best Original Song for their single “Fight For You,” featured in “Judas and the Black Messiah”.
In H.E.R.’s acceptance speech, she said, “I did not expect to win this award. I am so, so, so, so grateful,” She continued, “Not only to win but to be a part of such an important story, so thank you so much to the Academy. I’ve always wanted to say that!”
She went on to thank God and her parents, and she shared an important message to filmmakers and fellow artists. “I believe we have an opportunity and a responsibility...to tell the truth and to write history the way it was and how it connects us to today and what we see going on in the world.” She added, “I’m always going to fight for my people and fight for what’s right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.