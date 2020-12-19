Tiffany Haddish turned down a not so funny offer to host a 3-hour, live-streamed, pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony for the 63rd Annual Grammys Awards set for Jan.31, 2021, because not only would she not get paid for the gig, but Haddish would have to pay all of her own costs, including wardrobe, hair and makeup. Haddish is a comedian — not a fool, and now organizers know it too.
Haddish told Variety, “I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful.” Variety noted Haddish is nominated this year for her second Grammy for best comedy album for her Netflix special, “Black Mitzvah.”
The Recording Academy CEO, Harvey Mason Jr. agreed with and apologized to her, saying Haddish’s deal was handled by a talent booker without him knowing the specifics. Mason said, in a video posted on TMZ, “I apologized to her personally, and I apologized from The Academy. I expressed to her my regret and my displeasure about how this went down and was handled.”
Sources: CNN, Instagram, Smart News, People, The Grio, TMZ, Variety
