Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry’s more than 30-year career has kept her a household name.
She’s so recognizable that her name is still mentioned in rap songs.
On June 9, a Twitter user named @rickeviusj asked the actress how she feels about being name-dropped in multiple rap songs.
She loves it!
Artists including Hurricane Chris (“Halle Berry”), Kendrick Lamar (“Money Trees”) and J. Cole (“Higher”) have referenced Berry in songs. In 2018, she understandably became confused when then-L.A. Rams quarterback Jared Goff used her name during an audible.
Her Twitter response was the following: Hold up. @JaredGoff16 @RamsNFL - What is a “Halle Berry”?? [crying laughing emojis]
In a recent appearance on Hot Ones, she commented on her favorite rap song name reference and stated that she couldn’t choose one over another.
“I think of these references, like my children, in a way,” she said. “There’s no way I could pick one. I love all these artists. I’m always flattered when any one of them includes me, and that they still remember me, or even know who I am. So, to pick one would be like picking my daughter over my son. I love them all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.