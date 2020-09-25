Singer Van Hunt is Halle Berry’s new love interest. Berry made the real to her Instagram account, wearing a T-shirt with his logo, and referencing a photo posted in July of two pair of feet, playing footsies. “Now ya know,” she wrote.
