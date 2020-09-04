After a split that took place five years ago, actress Halle Berry and her former attorney recently signed papers for Berry to represent herself in her divorce case against her ex, French film actor Olivier Martinez. He has a celebrity attorney. Berry and Martinez separately filed for divorce in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences and asked for joint custody of their son, Maceo.
Berry is twice divorced, from pro baseball player David Justice and from singer Eric Benét. She has a daughter with ex-boyfriend model Gabriel Aubry.
Sources: E!online, ETonline, Insider, Instagram, SmartNews, Out, Pop Culture, SmartNews, TMZ, Vanity Fair, Variety
