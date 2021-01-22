Hip hop and rap legend Edward “Duke Bootee” Fletcher, cowriter of “The Message,” a song recorded in 1982 by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, featuring Melle Mel and Duke Bootee, died Jan. 13, 2021 at age 69 from heart failure at his home in Savannah, Georgia. AllHipHop reports that Bootee was a New Jersey native, who played with Doug Wimbish, Skip Alexander, and Jiggs Chase for Sugar Hill Records.
Source: AllHipHop
