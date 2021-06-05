Howard University is naming its reestablished College of Arts after one of its most notable alumni, the late actor Chadwick Boseman. The Washington Post first broke the news.
In May, the university appointed veteran actress and alumna Phylicia Rashad as the dean of the fine arts college.
Boseman, a Howard alumnus, was the university’s commencement speaker in 2018. He lost his battle with colon cancer last August at 43.
His family released a statement on social media on the honor, "Chad, you exemplify Howard's core values of excellence, leadership, service, and truth. There is no one more deserving of such an honor."
Following his death, a Change.org petition asking Howard’s president and board of trustees to name the school in Boseman’s honor received more than 58,000 signatures.
