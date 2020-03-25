Last week actor Idris Elba announced that he tested positive for the COVID19 coronavirus.
In an interview with Oprah Winfrey on Apple TV Sabrina Elba, who was side by side with Idris during his initial announcement now confirms she too, has tested positive.
“I wanted to be with him. That’s the instinct of a wife, you want to go and take care,” Sabrina told Winfrey. “I don't feel anything that would come to what people would now expect to be a symptom of coronavirus, which is really strange. It might change in the coming weeks, and we’ll keep everyone updated, but it is worrisome that we’re sitting here, two people, and… we’re asymptomatic.”
