Rapper Travis Scott’s Halloween 2020 costume apparently tricked him into thinking he was treating his social media followers. The IG posse went in so hard onthe “Astroworld” mastermind’s Batman-of-another-colorcostume that it’s speculated on HipHopDX that he deactivated from his 34.6 million followers on Instagram because of it. Apparently, there is no time for all that social media foolishness when, after all, the Caped Crusader has Gotham City to look after. As Batman would say, “HOLY SMOKE, Robin!” And guess what? The mouse-eared little brown bat that’s found in North America, Myotis lucifugus, has glossy brown fur, and the big brown bat, Eptesicus fuscus, which hangs out between here and South America also has brown fur. Didn’t you know it – or didn’t you Google it (like I did)?
Folks, it was Halloween. Couldn’t there be room for a bit of creativity in his costume, with matching fancy vehicles to boot? Apparently not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.