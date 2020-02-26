Comedian Bill Cosby, who is currently serving a three to 10-year sentence for sexual assault, took to Instagram to proclaim that disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was given a fair trial when Weinstein was convicted of 3rd degree rape earlier this week.
“This is a very sad day in the American judicial system,” Cosby said. “Where do we go in this country to find fairness and impartiality? Where do we go in this country to find due process?”
Cosby then implied that the #metoo movement is rooted in the protection of white women.
“If the #metoo movement isn’t just about Becky [white women] I would challenge #metoo and ask them to go back 400+ years and tarnish the names of those oppressors that raped slaves.”
Sources: CNN.com, Celebretainment.com, Instagram.com, magicbaltimore.com
