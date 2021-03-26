Last week comedian and actor Gary Owen’s wife Kenya Duke filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court. The move was first reported by TMZ.com.
This week in an Instagram post Duke put media personality Claudia Jordan in the mix of the split.
“Tried to be quiet out of respect for my kids, but @claudiajordan has me on one this morning,” The post read. “23 years together. Gary didn’t have [expletive] but a raggedy pick up and good credit, no place to live.”
The post was deleted, but not before it was screen grabbed by several urban gossip blogs – including The Jasmine Brand and The Shade Room. Duke referred to the individual allegedly involved in the infidelity as “Dallas, TX” while proceeding to call out Owen.
“@GaryOwenComedy, all the energy you spent lying, acting and creating a fake narrative for these [b-word expletive] that want to be me, you could have done it with a veggie burger and a glass of fake filtered water.”
Duke used a series of hashtags to imply that the woman is a friend to Jordan.
Jordan spoke out via Instagram to deny any involvement.
“I have nothing to do with whatever is the reason for their divorce,” Jordan said in an Instagram Live video, after saying that she and Owen have been friends for “two decades.”
“That’s my buddy,” Jordan said. “The fact that I am being dragged into this is stupid and just not true.”
