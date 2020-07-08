Kanye West took to Twitter on the Fourth of July to officially announce he is running for president.
“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” West tweeted. “I am running for president of the United States!” He then added the hashtag #2020VISION.
In an interview with Forbes, West said he is running for president as part of the “Birthday Party.” He also said he plans to model after the fictitious Wakanda – of “Black Panther” fame – and that he has never voted in an election.
When asked if he was running for president as a rouse to split the Black vote to give Donald Trump a competitive edge in his bid for reelection, West had an interesting response.
“I’m not denying it, I just told you,” West said, according to Forbes.com. “To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy.”
The interviewer also noted that Kanye signed off on several of their email conversations with “Trump 2020.”
West said during his acceptance speech for the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards that he was planning to run for president in 2020. He has since hinted at running for the nation’s highest office – but most of his statements referred to a 2024 bid.
Sources: Instagram, YouTube.com, Forbes.com, Twitter.com
