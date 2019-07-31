According to TMZ.com, Nicki Minaj and boyfriend Kenneth “Zoo” Petty obtained a marriage license in California on Monday, July 29.
Minaj and Petty were spotted at the marriage license bureau window at the Beverly Hills Courthouse, according to TMZ. A source at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Record/County Clerk confirmed to Us Weekly that a marriage license for the couple was purchased but notes that the office has not received it back for recording.
Minaj told listeners of her Queen Radio show last month that she had already gotten the paperwork.
“We did get our marriage license,” she said on the June 21 episode of the show. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”
In a March episode of the Apple Beats 1 program, she referred to Petty as her husband.
She defended him when reports surfaced that he was a registered sex offender. “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship,” the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram in December. “But go awf, Internet. … Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”
Petty also served seven years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a 2002 shooting death.
Sources: Instagram, US Weekly, TMZ.com, The Blast
