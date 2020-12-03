Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey

Blast reports dating rumors abound after Steve Harvey’s daughter, social media influencer Lori Harvey, and Michael B. Jordan hopped off a plane and drove off together in Atlanta. It is speculated the two may have spent Thanksgiving together at her dad’s home. Black Twitter was all aflutter; some comments and video clips cheered her for adding this year’s  People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” to her superstar celebrity dating list. Others seem to think that if they are dating, it won’t last that long. Reportedly she recently broke up with the rapper Future.

