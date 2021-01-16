Congratulations to “Insecure” creator and star, Issa Rae, who, along with five new chair members, were selected for the TV Academy Executive Committee for the 2021 season, according to The Hollywood Reporter as reported in Black Enterprise. The Academy is the governing body for Emmy Awards. “We are thrilled to be able to leverage the collective expertise of this talented group of Television innovators as we navigate this extraordinary time in the history of our industry,” said TV Academy President Frank Scherma. “Their leadership provides invaluable insight that will allow the Academy to play an integral role in shaping the evolution of the medium.”
Rae, an advocate for black representation in the industry, has received multiple Emmy nominations for her work on “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and the HBO comedy series “Insecure.”
Sources: Black Enterprise, Essence, The Griot, The Hollywood Reporter, Insider, Smart News
