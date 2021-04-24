Most people remember Jermaine Dupri’s 2019 interview with People criticizing female rappers. He received a lot of backlash when he said a lot of what’s projected in female rap is strippers rapping and talking about the same content. “I don’t think they’re showing us who’s the best rapper. For me, it’s like strippers rapping. And as far as rap goes, I’m not getting who’s the best rapper. I’m getting like, ‘OK, you got a story about you dancing in the club.’ It’s like, ‘OK, who’s going to be the rapper?’ ” Issa Rae said his comments inspired her new comedy, “Rap S**t,” an unscripted series about two childhood friends’ road to becoming rappers. “I was just like, ‘This is so unfair.’ So that inspired the writing of it.” It's loosely based on the Miami rap duo, Yung Miami and JT of City Girls, who are co-executive producers on the show.
Issa Rae's comedy skit influenced by Jermaine Dupri's female rapper criticism
