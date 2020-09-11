Silento

Silento 

Silentó, of “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)”fame, reportedly whipped out a hatchet on two strangers after he allegedly walked into the wrong house, which landed him in the slammer. BuzzFeed News reports one of the strangers was able to disarm him. Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office recently charged Silentó, whose full name is Richard Lamar Hawk, with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. The alleged attack took place in late August while Hawk was out on bail for a different arrest in Santa Ana. An Orange County prosecutor spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that Hawk was booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. Hours later, Hawk reportedly walked into an unlocked home in the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles. TMZ reports Silentó was looking for his girlfriend when he got loud and threatened the people with the hatchet. Hawk was being held on a $250,000 bond.

