Billionaire entertainment mogul Tyler Perry told PEOPLE that he is celebrating the holidays as newly single, following a break up from longtime girlfriend Gelila Bekele. “I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like,” the entertainment mogul said last week on IG. Reportedly the split was amicable and the two remain close friends. “Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!!” Perry added on IG. “In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!”
Sources: Instagram, Miami Herald, PEOPLE, Smart News
