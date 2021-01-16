Life coach Iyanla Vanzant apparently has had enough of giving free advice to counter messy energy. Black Enterprise reports her OWN network series, “Iyanla Fix My Life,” is coming to an end after seven seasons. She told journalist Danielle Young, “One thing that eight years of Fix My Life has taught me is how mean and nasty and unkind people can be. I don’t want that energy in my life anymore. I don’t want people calling me names and talking about me. I’m just very sensitive to energy. I don’t deserve it and I don’t want it. So now, if you want a piece of me, you’ve got to come to me, and you got to pay for it.”
The Griot reported Vanzant’s decision to leave the show last October. “This is my last season. This is my legacy season, I’m out. We out. 2020,” Vanzant said during a virtual press conference. “This season we deal with the massive breakdowns that have occurred in families and relationships as a result of the pandemic, [and] as a result of the shutdown. We’re dealing with some very compelling issues.”
Sources: Black Enterprise, Essence, The Griot, The Hollywood Reporter, Insider, Smart News
