Grammy Award-winning rapper J. Cole‘s new single, “interlude,” off his highly anticipated album The Off-Season will be released Friday, May 14.
After 2018’s K.O.D. album, he dropped Revenge of the Dreamers III, part of his Dreamville Records compilation in 2019. He revealed during a concert performance that same year that the long-awaited album The Fall Off would hit in 2020 - but it never came. Instead he dropped two singles, “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice.” An Instagram post implied that The Fall Off would be released after The Off-Season.
J. Cole also debuted a documentary, Applying Pressure:The Off-Season Documentary on May 10 via YouTube. It is directed by Scott Lazer, who has also collaborated with Daniel Caesar, Tierra Whack, BJ The Chicago Kid, Ari Lennox, J.I.D, Thundercat, and Bas.
