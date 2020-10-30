Actor, singer and game show host Jamie Foxx is mourning the loss of his younger sister DeOndra Dixon, who died this week at age 36. No word on the cause of death.
As TMZ reported, some of his fondest memories of his sister is “DeOndra being named Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011 and her dancing in his "Blame It" music video.”
On Instagram, Foxx posted, “My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light.” Foxx asked for prayers for his family. “I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on... tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends.”
