Jay-Z insists that him and wife Beyoncé remaining seated during Demi Lovato’s National Anthem performance during the Super Bowl on Sunday had nothing to do with politics.
According to Page Six, Jay-Z was asked about the backlash during a lecture series Q&A at Columbia University this week, and said: “It actually wasn’t [a political statement] - sorry.”
“What happened was, we got there, we were sitting, and now the show's about to start. My wife was with me and so she says to me, ‘I know this feeling right here,’” Jay-Z continued.
“Like, she’s super nervous because she’s performed at Super Bowls before. I haven’t. So, we get there, and we immediately jump into artist mode... now I'm really just looking at the show. Did the mic start? Was it too low to start...?
“I had to explain to them [that] as an artist, if you don't feel the music, you can’t really reach that level.”
He insisted he didn't even realize the couple hadn't stood until his phone rang after Lovato had finished singing.
