Entertainment mogul Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter has planted the seeds to launch his own cannabis brand, “Monogram,” as part of his new partnership with California-based cannabis company, Caliva. He joined them in 2019 as their new chief brand strategist. On the Monogram website, it says it will be a small batch product. “Monogram flower is grown in small batches, allowing for every plant to receive personalized attention from our expert growers. Our batch-by-batch approach and unique potency designation allow us to highlight the nuances in between harvests and tell you the story of every flower.” No word on what products will be sold or the official launch date.
