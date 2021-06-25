Jazmine Sullivan shared to her Instagram story an unpleasant shopping experience at a Macy’s department store in Willowgrove, Pennsylvania. On Juneteenth, the Grammy-nominated singer allegedly was the victim of a racist encounter that involved her boyfriend’s mother being mistreated. The following is an account of the situation.
“Wow to look racism in the eye, and especially on Juneteenth was a wake up call that no matter the day..a racist gone racist,” Sullivan said. “Mary King at willowgrove @Macy’s look of disgust while ringing up my boyfriend’s mother will forever be etched in my mind.”
“An honest mistake (the store's mistakes btw) should’ve been met w understanding and kindness. But if ur prejudice and prejudge people as soon as they walk up to the register then that’s obviously too much to ask. New flash Mary..black people got money, good jobs and ain’t tryna get over on ur boy cut frumpy looking racist ass. Thank God for the Black employee who tried to rectify the situation (that u didn’t listen too. I wonder why u didn’t take her advice Mary?) This coulda went a whole different way. U need to be grateful we know Jesus [expletive] [praying hands emoji]”
